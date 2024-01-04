Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $194.27 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

