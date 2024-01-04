Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

