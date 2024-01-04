Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 123 ($1.57).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TW

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.9 %

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 900.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

(Get Free Report

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.