TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 2,565,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,316,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

TAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

