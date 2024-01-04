Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.