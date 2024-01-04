T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.