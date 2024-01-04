Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,104,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $458,637.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,104,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,968. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after buying an additional 3,857,115 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at $12,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,638,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SG opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

