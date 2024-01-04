S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Price Performance

S&W Seed stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.