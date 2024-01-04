SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

