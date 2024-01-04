SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.03 and its 200 day moving average is $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

