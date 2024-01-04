SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

