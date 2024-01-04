SVB Wealth LLC Has $18.04 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $542.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day moving average of $510.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $501.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

