Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 387 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $257.89 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

