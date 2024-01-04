Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 29,067 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SUSA opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.