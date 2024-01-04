Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 29,067 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

