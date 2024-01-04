Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 28,054 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 245,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 245,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

