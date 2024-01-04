Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

NOW stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

