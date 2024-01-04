Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

