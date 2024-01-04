Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $219.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $227.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

