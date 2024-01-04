Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

