Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,248 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $322.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

