Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 107,869 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 8,798.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,869 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

