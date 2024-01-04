Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

NYSE:SYK opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

