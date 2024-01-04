Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 239,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

