Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 347.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $547.16 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

