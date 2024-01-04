Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.60 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

