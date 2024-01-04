Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

