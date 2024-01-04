Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.3 %

NIKE stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

