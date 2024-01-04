Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,043,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

