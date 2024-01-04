Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

