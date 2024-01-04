Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
