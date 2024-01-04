Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 141.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.54 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

