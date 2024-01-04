Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.