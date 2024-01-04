Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

