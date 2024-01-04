Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,516 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

