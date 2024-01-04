Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,429 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

