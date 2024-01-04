Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,591 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

