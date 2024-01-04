Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEMFree Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

