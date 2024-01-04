Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 104,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 41,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 49,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 122,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.