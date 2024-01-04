Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 434,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

