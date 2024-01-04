Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $252.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

