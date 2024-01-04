Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,490 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.49.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

