Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 25,450 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

