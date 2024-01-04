Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 16,585 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

