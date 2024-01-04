Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,371 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,868 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

