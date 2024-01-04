Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,735,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,087,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

