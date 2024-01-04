Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

