Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

