Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,761 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.