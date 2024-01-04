Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NUE opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

